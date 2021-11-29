'Rep. Omar hung up on me': Lauren Boebert's apology phone call to Ilhan Omar ends with angry clash
Lauren Boebert/Instagram/screen grab

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) revealed on Monday that she had contacted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) after insulting her in a racist rant.

In an Instagram video, Boebert explained what happened when she called Omar to apologize for suggesting that the Muslim lawmaker could have been a terrorist when she saw her in a Capitol elevator.

"I wanted to let her know directly that I had reflected on my previous remarks," Boebert said in the video. "As a strong Christian woman who values faith deeply, I never want anything I saw to offend someone's religion. So I told her that."

Boebert noted that she had apologized on Twitter "to anyone in the Muslim community I offended."

"She said that she still wanted a public apology because what I had done wasn't good enough!" the lawmaker complained. "So I reiterated to her what I had just said. She kept asking for a public apology so I told Ilhan Omar that she should make a public apology to the American people for her anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-police rhetoric."

Boebert added: "And then Rep. Omar hung up on me, rejecting an apology and hanging up on someone is part of cancel culture 101 and a pillar of the Democrat [sic] Party."

The Colorado Republican went on to say she would never sympathize with a terrorist.

"Unfortunately, Ilhan can't say the same thing," she opined. "And our country is worse off for it."

In a statement, Omar said that she ended the call because it became "unproductive."

"I believe in engaging with those we disagree with respectfully, but not when that disagreement is rooted in outright bigotry and hate," Omar remarked.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Put it in full context': Jen Psaki shoots down Fox News reporter Peter Doocy after his false attack on Biden

'Put it in full context': Jen Psaki shoots down Fox News reporter Peter Doocy after his false attack www.youtube.com


SmartNews Video