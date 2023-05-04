Lauren Boebert hit with new campaign finance complaint for 'illegally spending $60,000'

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has been accused of "illegally spending $60,000 on campaign calls and texts in the run-up to November's midterm election," according to a new report from Newsweek.
A complaint has been filed by End Citizens United against Boebert with the Federal Elections Commission, which is tasked with regulating spending on political campaigns.
The group alleges that Boebert spent tens of thousands of dollars on so-called "get out the vote" contact calls and texts.
The voter outreach efforts are considered in-kind independent expenditures, but that wasn't how she reported them, the group said.
"Boebert may have made an illegal in-kind contribution to herself that exceeds the $5,000 limit set by federal law, or spent money to influence another campaign without reporting it, as required by federal law," the report says citing the complaint.
"Congresswoman Boebert used her leadership PAC as a personal bank but, unfortunately for her, this practice is illegal under federal law," End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller told Newsweek.
Boebert won by just 546 votes against Democrat Adam Frisch, who has already announced he'd run again in 2024.Boebert, who did not immediately respond to questions, previously claimed she traveled 8,712 miles while campaigning in 2020, which entitled her to a $22,259 reimbursement. While it isn't outside the norm for a candidate to spend a lot of time driving during his or her campaign, her mileage seemed excessive and raised suspicions.