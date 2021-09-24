Lauren Boebert bungles her call to oust Biden when she misspells 'impeach'

In a press release this Friday, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) announced that she will be introducing an article of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Joe Biden willfully abandoned his duty as President of the United States and violated his constitutional oath to 'take care that the laws be faithfully executed' by failing to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens," the press release read. "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris handed over billions of dollars of American-made weapons to the very scum of the earth that we spent $2 trillion fighting. The Biden regime is not being held accountable. There have been no resignations, no indictments, no investigations, no congressional oversight, no outcry from the mainstream media, and no apologies—so I'm stepping up to hold Biden and Harris accountable by filing articles of impeachment for giving aid and comfort to America's enemies and colluding with the Taliban."

But as journalist Jake Sherman points out, Boebert botched her initial announcement by misspelling the word "impeach."