MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan does epic takedown of Lauren Boebert

At the top of his show, Mehdi Hasan addressed what some late-night comedians consider to be the biggest idiot in Congress: Lauren Boebert.

"We all like to laugh about Lauren Boebert," he noted on Sunday evening. "She makes it so easy, given she says and does such ridiculous things. Here she is this week when she called women 'lesser vessels.'"

The clip he showed was an interview that Boebert did with a right-wing streaming show in which she says, "We're not the same. Women are the lesser vessel. We need masculinity in our lives to balance that, that so-called weakness." If Boebert truly believed that, she wouldn't be running for Congress.

Hasan said that the only weakness to speak of comes from Boebert's arguments. He then brought up last month's hilarious moment in which Boebert cited Romans viciously destroying their enemies with dumplings.

"They made life hell on Earth with their envy wonton killing," she said. "I don't know what wonton killing is. I will have to look that one up. It sounds interesting. I don't think I want to be a part of it."

She was trying to quote a biblical text from Romans 1:26 in "The Message" Bible.

Aside from the humor of her difficulty to read, the comments she was making were part of a statement that Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger said was similar to the extremism of the Taliban.



"I get why you want to laugh at Lauren Boebert. Tonight, I want to discuss with you why Boebert is actually dangerous. Especially in the context of Jan. 6th. Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson who served as assistant to chief of staff Mark Meadows, told investigators that Robert was among four members of congress that she could recall meeting with Meadows as early as late Nov. of 2020, 'raise the idea of stopping the certification of Joe Biden's victory on Jan 6th.' And that's according to the person who kept Mark Meadows schedule for him."

Boebert was also one of the people observed giving a reconnaissance tour to people of the U.S. Capitol just days before the attack. Boebert denies this.

"Then there is Boebert's behavior on Jan. 6th itself," Hasan continued. "Less than a week after being sworn in, after vowing on a Bible to uphold the Constitution, the congresswoman began the day by tweeting, 'Today is 1776.' Excuse me? Feeling very revolutionary that morning, where she, maybe is in the mood for a call to arms along with her morning cup of coffee, perhaps? The afternoon -- as the insurrectionists breached the Capitol Boebert was publicly sharing Nancy Pelosi's movements. Speaker of the House Pelosi. Second in the presidential line of succession."

Boebert hasn't been called before the House Select Committee and as far as what is publicly available, Boebert hasn't been investigated by the FBI or Justice Department.

