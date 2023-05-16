'I'm not going to talk over you': D.C. mayor clashes with Lauren Boebert at crime hearing
YouTube/screen grab

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) clashed with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) at a hearing on Wednesday.

At a hearing about crime in Washington, D.C., Boebert accused Bowser of making the city "more dangerous."

Bowser pointed to decreases in violent crime over the past ten years.

"Is it more dangerous this year than it was last year?" Boebert said. "I'm going to ask because I see that crime is up 27%. That doesn't sound like a decrease to me."

The mayor noted that "the nation is more dangerous with more guns," but Boebert quickly cut her off.

"We have also seen that the police budget has been cut $15 million in 2020. Mayor, do you think that this contributes to an increase in crime?" she asked.

During the 5-minute question period, Boebert interrupted each of Bowser's answers.

"I'm not going to talk over you," the mayor remarked.

"It's my time," Boebert quipped. "You wanted to be part of the culture war of the BLM 2020 riots rather than protecting and defending the police and the citizens in Washington, D.C."

Bowser asked the committee's chairman for a chance to respond.

"If you would permit me and that I was overtalked much of that five minutes," she said. "We have been very focused on how to make sure we have a policy environment that supports a safe city."

"Your policies are clearly making your city more dangerous, not safer," Boebert snapped.

Watch the video below.

