Tasty Karma: Lauren Boebert's gun-theme restaurant replaced by Mexican eatery

A now out-of-business gun-themed restaurant that used to be run by right-wing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is being replaced by the Mexican eatery Tapatios, reports The Denver Post.

Boebert's controversial, now-dead Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado, encouraged wait staff to pack heat as they served “Shotgun” burritos, “Locked N’ Loaded Nachos" and “Swiss & Wesson” burgers. The restaurant closed down the summer of 2022 when the building was sold to new owners who decided not to renew Shooters' business license. Boebert insisted at the time there was no "political motivation" behind the denial.

Tapatios has obtained a liquor license for the operation, but it's not clear when it will open, reported the Glenwood Post Independent. It currently runs another restaurant — featuring tacos, tortas, enchiladas, burritos, cervezas and margaritas — in nearby New Castle.

“It’s a family restaurant,” Tapatios owner Esmeralda Cornejo explained to City Council members.

Rifle City Clerk Misty Williams told the Post Independent there are "no petitions or concerns" regarding the new operation.

