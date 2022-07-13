Lauren Boebert's restaurant Shooters Grill officially closes with 'Covfefe' message
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaking with attendees at the 2021 Student Action Summit. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

After running her restaurant for years, Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-CO) Shooters Grill officially closed on Wednesday after she couldn't secure a lease.

In June, Boebert was told by her new landlord, Milken Enterprises, that her lease wouldn't be renewed, the PostIndependent.com reported.

She soon called to beg, but “there wasn’t really much wiggle room or anywhere to compromise unless we bought the building ourselves.”

She claimed that she wasn't being evicted, "The lease is not being renewed — that’s a big difference."

As of Wednesday, Shooter's Grill had a chalk sign in the doorway saying "Thanks for the support. Stay Tuned #Covfefe" The hashtag was an accidental tweet that Trump made that has been ridiculed for years. It's unclear what it has to do with Boebert's restaurant.

Boebert isn't sure what's next for her career but she wants to continue her pro-shooting brand.

“We would just dramatically scale it back, because, obviously, we’re not in our building,” she said. “It may look like a Shooters coffee shop with pastries and some easy breakfast sandwiches and merchandise."

Boebert said she started the restaurant to give jobs to female inmates at the Garfield County Jail so they could "trade their shame for glory."

The gun and shooting theme only came after Boebert said someone was allegedly beaten to death in front of the building. In fact, the person died of methamphetamine overdose.

"Most carry semi-automatics, because that’s what we practiced with," Boebert said.

