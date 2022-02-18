Lauren Boebert's new ad claims she's trying to save forests – but there's one big problem: op-ed

Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert has released a new ad claiming that “ecoterrorism” and “far-left lawsuits” have “shut down” forests and caused more wildfires. “We all want fewer fires, clearer skies, and land far less susceptible to flooding and mudslides,” she says in the ad.

But as Gizmodo's Molly Taft points out, when Boebert talks about environmental policy, people should remember that she "personally benefits from oil and gas industry profits."

"Last year, news broke that she had conveniently forgotten to report her husband’s income as an oil and gas consultant on her campaign disclosure forms when she was first running for the House in 2020. Boebert’s spouse, according to documents made public last year, earned $478,000 in 2020 and $460,000 in 2019 from an oil and gas operator. Nothing to see here, folks!" Taft writes.



Taft contends it's the money from the oil and gas industry that's the reason for Boebert's climate denial rhetoric.

"She’s joined in a false conservative pile-on claiming the Biden administration would require Americans to cut their red meat intake. She’s introduced legislation to prevent the U.S. from joining the Paris Agreement and legislation to block moratoriums on oil and gas leasing. And she’s become obsessed with the idea of 'Green New Deal extremists' infiltrating the government, spending valuable time at a hearing on the Western drought crisis last May questioning one Interior Department employee’s ties to Michael Bloomberg."

Read the full op-ed over at Gizmodo.

SmartNews