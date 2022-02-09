Lauren Boebert fights against endangered species protections for 'mediocre bird'
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) this week moved to make it more difficult for the Biden administration to protect a "mediocre" bird using the Endangered Species Act.

After a federal judge blocked a Trump-era plan to allow greater industrial development in sage grouse habitat across 10 Western states, the Biden administration said that it would consider using the Endangered Species Act to protect the bird.

“The BLM will examine new scientific information, including the effects of stressors like climate change, invasive grasses, wildfire and drought, to assess actions that may best support sagebrush habitat conservation and restoration on public lands to benefit sage grouse and surrounding communities,” the agency said in a statement.

In a press release on Tuesday, Boebert expressed concerns about "any amendments the Biden regime attempts to make to the bipartisan, state-driven land use plans for greater sage-grouse conservation adopted by the Trump administration."

The lawmaker went on to call the sage grouse a "mediocre bird."

“The Biden regime’s sage-grouse landgrab policies are not about saving a mediocre bird that is legally hunted in 7 states, rather, they are about locking up tens of millions of acres of land in the West, closing off mineral and energy development, expanding the federal government’s power over rural Colorado, and destroying American jobs," she said.

Boebert joined 20 Republican lawmakers in sending a letter to "Interior Secretary Haaland urging an extension of the public comment period to ensure local stakeholders have a voice."

