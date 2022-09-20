Sheriff faces investigation after allegedly breaking campaign laws for Lauren Boebert
A Colorado sheriff is in hot water after allegedly using department resources to campaign for Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

WJCT reported that David Wheeler of American Muckrakers PAC filed a complaint against Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario. According to the complaint, Vallario used his official email account to send talking points for a Boebert campaign event.

"In one email, the sheriff appears to have sent himself at his taxpayer-owned email a script for a campaign call supporting Lauren Boebert for Congress and calling her 2022 primary opponent, Don Coram, 'downright horrible for law enforcement' and accusing him of voting to decriminalize fentanyl," WJCT noted.

A judge previously dismissed a temporary restraining order that Boebert tried to place on Wheeler.

The Colorado secretary of state's office has officially given the sheriff ten days to respond.

For his part, Vallario declined to comment on the secretary of state's investigation.

"Given that I am used to working within a due process environment and the SoS has only received a one-sided complaint, I understand from their point of view that a violation(s) 'may' exist," the sheriff said. "I think it is absolutely appropriate that I now have the opportunity to respond to those allegations."

Wheeler also accused the sheriff of violating his civil rights but the secretary of state's office said that other agencies would have to investigate that claim.

