Lauren Boebert disagrees with Trump skipping debates: 'I fully support a Republican primary'
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center. (Credit: Gage Skidmore)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) disagreed with former President Donald Trump's suggestion that he may skip Republican primary debates in the 2024 presidential race.

During an interview on Monday, conservative podcast host Charlie Kirk asked Boebert if Republicans should follow the lead of Democrats by scuttling primary debates.

"No way," she insisted. "We have President Trump leading the top of the ticket on the primary for the Republican Party, and I think there's nothing better than a good President Trump debate. That's where we see him shine and really show that he is a leader, that he's here to drain the swamp as we all want to do so badly and hold these people accountable."

"So I fully support a Republican primary," the lawmaker added.

But at a rally last week, Trump hinted he may not participate in primary debates.

"Why would you do that?" he asked a crowd in New Hampshire. "I do look forward to the debate with Joe."

