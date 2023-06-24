'I miss those days!': Lauren Boebert buried for claiming world conflicts didn't exist under Trump

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is being criticized for her hot take on the Russian drama.

Boebert actually took the position on Saturday that these types of international conflicts, like the one between Vladimir Putin and a paramilitary group, didn't exist under former president Donald Trump.

"I still remember when President Trump was the leader of the free world and you didn’t have wild conflicts all over the world going on constantly," Boebert tweeted Saturday.

She then added: "How I miss those days! It’s time to bring leadership back!"

Boebert was excessively mocked in the comments on her own Twitter post.

"It’s hard to believe she’s a congresswoman," one verified Twitter user wrote in response to the unsubstantiated tweet.

Another wrote, "I remember when we had presidents that didn’t have multiple felony charges pending and didn’t call everyone a loser that he disagreed with. Ahh the good ol days."

Even Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu stepped up to take a shot at Boebert's message, choosing to retweet her post without additional commentary.

"I am retweeting without comment this statement about what is happening to Putin by a Republican Member of Congress," the congressman wrote in a tweet of his own on Saturday.

