Twitter locks account of congresswoman who live-tweeted about Nancy Pelosi's location during riot

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) briefly broke with Donald Trump following the violent insurrection seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election. "Trump and I, we've had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it. From my point of view he's been a consequential president. But today — all I can say is count me out. Enough is enough," Graham declared on the floor of the Senate.

<p>But that apparently was not enough after Graham flew on Air Force One with Trump on Tuesday.</p><p>"Sen. Lindsey Graham is leading the charge against President Donald Trump's impeachment and removal in the Senate, even as the White House remains largely uninvolved," Politico <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01/13/senate-republicans-impeachment-trump-trial-458934" target="_blank">reported</a> Wednesday.</p><p>Citing "three people familiar with the effort," Politico reported Graham "has been calling around to Republican senators urging them to oppose convicting the president in the Senate's expected impeachment trial."</p><p>Graham's spokesperson said the calls were unsolicited.</p><p>"Honestly we're way ahead of any request from the White House," Kevin Bishop told Politico.</p><p>On Twitter, Graham publicly warned impeachment will hurt the Republican Party and criticized the leadership of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">As to Senate leadership, I fear they are making the problem worse, not better. <br/> <br/>The last thing the country needs is an impeachment trial of a president who is leaving office in one week.<br/>— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) <a href="https://twitter.com/LindseyGrahamSC/status/1349397980865044488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 13, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Impeachment should never be a 'do-over,' but that is what Democrats are seeking to do today. <br/> <br/>To my Republican colleagues who legitimize this process, you are doing great damage not only to the country, the future of the presidency, but also to the party.<br/>— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) <a href="https://twitter.com/LindseyGrahamSC/status/1349397983188705281?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 13, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p>"With Trump set to become the first president to be impeached twice, the White House has remained largely on the sidelines. During Trump's first impeachment, Trump had a full legal team and a messaging operation emanating from the White House — one that recruited Trump's top allies on Capitol Hill and other outside advisers to defend the president on the airwaves," Politico reported. "But as the House was preparing a vote to impeach Trump on Wednesday, few Republicans were openly defending the president. Instead, some were haranguing the House's impeachment process as rushed and unfair, and arguing that the Democrat-led efforts would further divide the country."</p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a72974fee8081e9a19d39c15c996cf7e" id="45c96"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1347018692362698753"><div style="margin:1em 0">Lindsey Graham: "Trump and I, we've had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it. From… https://t.co/hxwc6fSDDr</div> — CBS News (@CBS News)<a href="https://twitter.com/CBSNews/statuses/1347018692362698753">1609989257.0</a></blockquote></div>