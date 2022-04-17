Trump's 'democracy-destroying theory' started in Florida — two decades ago: Bush v Gore lawyer
Prof. Laurence Tribe of Harvard Law School on MSNBC.

The legal theory explored by right-wing lawyer John Eastman to keep Donald Trump in power despite the fact he lost the 2020 election first surfaced in Florida following the 2000 election, according to a new analysis.

Following the so-called "Brooks Brothers Riot" — which Roger Stone claims he directed by walkie-talkie from a nearby Winnebago motor home — Miami-Dade county shut down its recount. The ensuing legal battle culminated in the 2020 Bush v. Gore Supreme Court decision.

Stone has been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was also interviewed during the Watergate investigation.

And he's not the only Republican whose 2000 actions are receiving new scrutiny following Trump's self-coup attempt.

Constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe was one of the attorneys representing Vice President Al Gore in the case. He is also the author of a 105-page Harvard Law Review paper arguing Bush v. Gore was wrongly decided.

Tribe pointed to a Twitter thread about John Eastman's role in pushing a victory for George W. Bush in 2000.

"A truly amazing 22-year-long thread starting in FLA before Bush v. Gore with the through line of John Eastman’s democracy-destroying theory that Independent State Legislatures can override the State’s voters and their State’s Constitution to elect presidents and representatives," Tribe wrote.

