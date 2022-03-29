'Duh': Harvard Law School professor explains why prosecuting Trump is an absolute no-brainer

One of America's foremost constitutional law experts drew on his decades-long experience to arrive at a "duh" conclusion as the political class discusses potential indictments for former President Donald Trump.

Tribe, a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, taught constitutional law for 50 years and has argued three-dozen cases before the United States Supreme Court.

"Maybe too obvious, but it’s STUPID to keep saying 'Prosecuting a former president is something we just don’t do.' The REASON we don’t is that former presidents haven’t launched insurrections or attempted criminal coups! That’s WHY there’s no precedent for prosecuting them. Duh," he explained.

Tribe's former students include Chief Justice John Roberts, Attorney General Merrick Garland, House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rep. Jaime Raskin (D-MD), and White House chief of staff Ron Klain, among many others. His textbook on the Constitution is also used in law schools from coast to coast.

Tribe noted a seven-hour gap in the White House call records on Jan. 6, which he described as a "smoking gun."

On Tuesday, Tribe also explained why he says it was illegal for Clarence Thomas to refuse to recuse himself from cases involving his wife, Ginny Thomas.

Tribe also had harsh words for Republican senators.

