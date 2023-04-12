Law enforcement source shuts down Trump's claims of people 'crying' during his arraignment

In an interview on Fox News with Tucker Carlson that aired Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump told the host that people “were actually crying” in the Manhattan courthouse as he was being arraigned on charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“They were incredible. When I went to the courthouse which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I’ll tell you people were crying. People that work there. Professionally work there that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody. It’s a tough, tough place and they were crying. They were actually crying. They said I’m sorry,” Trump told Carlson.

But according to a law enforcement source speaking to Yahoo News, Trump wasn't telling the truth.

“Zero,” said the source when asked about the truth to Trump’s claims. “There were zero people crying. There were zero people saying ‘I’m sorry.’”

Last Tuesday, Trump turned himself in to New York authorities and was arraigned on 34 counts related to allegedly falsifying business records to hide a hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The source went on to say Trump only interacted with a handful of district attorney employees and had extremely limited exposure with others during his arraignment at the courthouse.

Read the full report over at Yahoo News.