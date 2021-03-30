Lawmakers received 14,000 hours of video footage from January 6th from Capitol Police: report
www.rawstory.com

It would take more than a year and a half to watch all of the surveillance video that has been turned over by Capitol Police to congressional investigators.

"The Capitol Police shared thousands of hours of Jan. 6 surveillance camera footage with two key congressional committees investigating the mob attack on the building — and provided "numerous" clips to the Democrats prosecuting Donald Trump's impeachment, the department's top lawyer revealed Monday. The department provided the footage to the impeachment managers in response to a request from top House lawyer Douglas Letter, according to Capitol Police General Counsel Thomas DiBiase, who made the disclosures in a sworn affidavit he submitted in one of the criminal cases stemming from the Jan. 6 riot," Politico reported Monday.

"DiBiase said the department also provided more than 14,000 hours of surveillance camera footage — encompassing the hours of noon to 8 p.m. on Jan. 6 — to two key committees investigating the Capitol assault: The House Administration Committee and the Senate Rules Committee," Politico explained. "DiBiase's comments to the court are the first known acknowledgment from the Capitol Police of the extent of its cooperation with lawmakers investigating the attack. The notoriously secretive agency has said little about the extent of its cooperation with other entities and whether it had shared its materials with lawmakers until now. On Monday, two key House Appropriations Committee lawmakers — who oversee the Capitol Police budget — ripped the department for failing to provide more public details about its response to the Jan. 6 attack."