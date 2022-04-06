Sarah Lawrence College sex predator found guilty of sex trafficking and forced labor: report
Mugshot.

A New York man was convicted this Wednesday on charges that moved into his daughter's dorm room at Sarah Lawrence College and abused students at the school over a period of 10 years.

Lawrence Ray, 62, was found guilty of charges that included extortion, sex trafficking, forced labor, and money laundering.

"According to an indictment, he allegedly targeted students after moving into his daughter’s on-campus dormitory with her roommates around 2010 when they were sophomores," NBC News reports. "Prosecutors said that Ray, presenting himself as a father figure, began 'therapy' sessions with some of the students, purportedly to help them deal with their psychological problems."

Read the full report at NBC News.

