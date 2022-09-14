Lawyer suspended after making racist comments towards Asian colleague and challenging him to fight
Shutterstock

An attorney at an elite firm in London was suspended after he allegedly made racist remarks against Asians and challenged someone to a fight, Above the Law reports.

The junior lawyer at Simpson Thacher, who has not been identified, attended a firm social event where he allegedly confronted a lawyer of Asian descent and referred to him as “General Chan.” The junior lawyer then ripped off his shirt and challenged the other lawyer to a fight.

RollOnFriday reported that the junior lawyer’s colleagues were "shocked that [he] took his top off and tried to fight the associate” because he appeared to be a “normal, hard working” lawyer, “who was on the cusp of becoming an STB associate."

The junior lawyer has been suspended from the firm while an investigation is conducted.

“While Simpson Thacher does not comment on the details of personnel matters, the Firm takes any allegations of misconduct seriously," a spokesperson for the firm said.

