'You understand what I am dealing with': Trump's lawyer tells judge he's not coming to NY to 'confront' rape accuser

Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump said he'd leave his trip to Ireland and fly back to New York to “confront” E. Jean Carroll in her civil rape and defamation case against him -- a claim that had to be quickly walked back by his lawyer Joe Tacopina, who told Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan during a sidebar conference on Thursday that Trump has no plans to testify, Law&Crime reported.
“I have to go back for a woman who made a false accusation about me, and I have a judge who’s extremely hostile,” Trump told reporters in Ireland. “And I’m going to go back and confront this woman. This woman is a disgrace, and it shouldn’t allowed in this country.”
Speaking to the Judge on Tuesday, Tacopina said, “I know you understand what I am dealing with."
Carroll claims that Trump raped her inside a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s, and then lied about it.
IN OTHER NEWS: GOP's Chuck Grassley admits his ‘criminal scheme’ allegations against Joe Biden may be false
“I’m not implying dishonesty on your part,” Kaplan told Tacopina, according to a court transcript.
“I have issues, too, which is to run this trial fairly and appropriately, not to waste the jury’s time or anybody else’s time, and to make sure both sides, including your client, have a fully fair trial,” Kaplan said.
Read more at Law&Crime.