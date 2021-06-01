Leader of Aryan Brotherhood-linked gang gets 35 years in prison

The leader of a violent white supremacist gang has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for racketeering and drug conspiracy, KTVB reports.

Wesley Gullett, the president of the New Aryan Empire, was also sentenced to five years supervised release. In February he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering and conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

"This defendant used his corrupt white supremacist organization to commit heinous crimes of violence," said Jonathan D. Ross, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas. "These despicable acts, which included trying to murder a witness, will now appropriately be punished with 35 years in prison, where this defendant can no longer wreak havoc and poison our community."

The New Aryan Empire got its start in Arkansas prisons and later graduated to organized crime.