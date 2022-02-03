Leader of Islamic State killed by US forces, Biden says

Men carry the body of a child who was killed in a raid by the US-led International Coalition in the town of Atmeh. At least 13 people, including four children, were killed in the counterterrorism operation mounted early Thursday by US special forces. Anas Alkharboutli/dpa
President Joe Biden says that US military forces in north-western Syria have killed Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group.
"US military forces in north west Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies," Biden said in a statement, adding that no soldiers had been harmed during the operation.
Little is publicly known about al-Qurashi, who has led the extremist group since the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who killed himself in 2019 as US special forces were closing in on him.
The Republican Party's descent into conspiracy theories is on full display in Georgia where a QAnon cultist is now in charge of elections.
"The Republican chair of a rural Georgia election board—which has the power to restrict or expand access to voting, call for audits and investigations into alleged voter fraud, and certify election results—is a QAnon-fixated election conspiracy theorist," The Daily Beast reported Thursday. "Appointed to his position last year, Ben Johnson heads the five-member Spalding County Board of Elections and Registration, which was recently taken over by Republicans as part of broader GOP efforts across the state to secure power over elections."
"Since at least September 2020, Johnson has been tweeting credulously about QAnon, the far-right conspiracy theory that Satan-worshiping pedophiles control Hollywood and the Democratic Party. And even as QAnon adherents have sought office nationwide, the situation in Georgia was alarming to experts and advocates focused on election integrity in the era of baseless 'Stop the Steal' panic about nonexistent voter fraud," The Beast reported. "Evidence pointing to a bizarre fixation on QAnon is all over Johnson’s Twitter timeline."
Hate to say it but a hell of a lot of the information dropped by Q has turned out to be accurate. Say what you want. — Ben M Johnson (@BeniclesMF) October 28, 2020
The Beast interviewed election law expert Rick Hasen who warned Johnson “may be more willing to steal the next election if they believe that the last election was stolen (it wasn’t)."
“Second, even if these conspiracists and QAnon adherents administer elections fairly, many people will reject election results they report because these administrators have shown themselves not to be credible," Hasen explained.
On Jan. 6, Johnson denied that the QAnon Shaman even existed as he attempted to blame Antifa for the Capitol riot by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election.
Jacob Chansley, who is known as the QAnon Shaman, was sentenced to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.
"Chansley had been a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory that casts Trump as a savior figure and elite Democrats as a cabal of Satanist pedophiles and cannibals. Although he did not get a pardon from Trump, Chansley's defense lawyer Albert Watkins said 'there will always be a soft spot' for Trump in Chansley's heart," Reuters reported.
Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) revealed that Republican senators attended a meeting on Jan. 4, 2021, that pitched a plot to seize electronic voting machines. The meeting presentation also included false claims that there was foreign interference in the 2020 election.
The Washington Post revealed in an extensive report that President Donald Trump's allies attempted to use NSA data to prove a stolen election. But buried in the piece was Sen. Cramer outing Trump and his allies for yet another attempt to pressure elected GOP members into handing him the election.
"Cramer and Sen. Cynthia M. Lummis (R-WY) joined some two dozen others crammed into a ground-floor hotel conference room to discuss election fraud allegations, according to Cramer and an aide to Lummis," the Post reported. "Participants recalled that [Sen. Ron] Johnson (R-WI) also attended, via videoconference. The details of the meeting, which took place two days before the attack on the U.S. Capitol, have not been previously reported. The meeting was similar to a briefing held in a congressional office building the next day for members of the House."
The presenters offered "some of the most fantastical claims" about the 2020 election, Cramer told the Post. It included the claim "that the 2020 vote had been influenced by foreign powers and that proper investigation required gaining access to voting machines around the country."
"They wanted to get the machines," Cramer recalled. He told the Post that the presentation included claims of election meddling by China and Venezuela. He explained that there were a "lot of theories but not a lot of evidence."
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told the crowd that they needed Republicans to delay the election certification so they could probe the results in key states.
"We were hoping that the senators would give it 10 more days to give it back to the states," Lindell admitted to the Post. "We were in an anomaly in history. We still are."
The meeting was just another piece of a long-running campaign by Trump and his allies to convince officials to step in to hand him the election. The relentless, weeks-long efforts came from "high-level U.S. officials," the report said.
Self-proclaimed technical consultants and intelligence experts flooded officials with phone calls and meetings in a kind of coordinated pressure campaign. They largely focused on the House, because Trump has more loyal supporters, but they still needed at least one Senator to object. They got what they needed when Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) told Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) that he would defy orders not to challenge the election.
Cramer said that there were several who reached out with what they claimed was "evidence," attempting to persuade him.
"I didn’t know any of them," he said. "I had never met them before in my life."
Each of those "experts" attending pushed to get the voting machines for their own investigation.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday joined physicians and dozens of her House Democratic colleagues in urging the Biden administration to immediately halt Medicare Direct Contracting, a Trump-era pilot that could result in complete privatization of the cherished public healthcare program by decade's end.
"It is completely baffling to me that the Biden administration wants to give the same bad actors in Medicare Advantage free rein in traditional Medicare," Warren (D-Mass.) said during a hearing held by the Senate Finance Subcommittee on Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Growth.
"The Biden administration should shut down the Direct Contracting model."
"My view is that President Biden should not permit Medicare to be handed over to corporate profiteers," Warren added. "Doing so is going to increase costs and put more strain on the Hospital Insurance Trust Fund. The Biden administration should shut down the Direct Contracting model."
The Direct Contracting (DC) pilot was first publicly announced by the Trump administration in 2019 and launched with little notice in the final months of the former president's tenure. The program is administered through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Innovation Center, an agency that the Affordable Care Act empowered to experiment with alternatives to traditional Medicare's payment model, which directly reimburses healthcare providers.
The DC pilot, by contrast, inserts private middlemen called Direct Contracting Entities (DCEs) between patients and providers, allowing insurance giants and Wall Street-backed startups to keep as profit the public funding that they don't spend on care.
A majority of the 53 current DCEs—which are paid monthly by the federal government to cover a specified portion of a patient's medical care—are investor-owned. Unlike Medicare Advantage, which Medicare patients choose voluntarily, the DC pilot automatically assigns seniors to DCEs, often without their knowledge or consent.
"Wall Street is not racing to buy up clinics because they want to expand coordinated care models and limit profits," Warren argued Wednesday. "Private equity and insurance companies want the eye-popping profits that are possible when the federal government lets them pocket whatever it is they can avoid spending on seniors and people with disabilities who need healthcare."
"The number of corporate vultures hoping to feed on Medicare continues to grow," said Warren, the first Democratic senator to publicly criticize the Biden administration for letting the DC pilot proceed. "This invites fiscal disaster, and I hope this administration will reverse this decision."
Among the witnesses who testified at Wednesday's hearing was Dr. Susan Rogers, president of Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP), an advocacy group that has been leading the opposition to the DC pilot and urging the Biden administration to stop the experiment in its tracks.
During her testimony, Rogers noted that "DCEs may spend as little as 60% of their Medicare payments on patient care, keeping the other 40% as profit and overhead."
"Medicare was designed as a lifeline for America's seniors and those with disabilities, not a playground for Wall Street investors."
"Medicare was designed as a lifeline for America's seniors and those with disabilities, not a playground for Wall Street investors," Rogers said. "If middlemen in healthcare actually saved money and improved outcomes, the U.S. wouldn't have the most expensive and ineffective healthcare system in the world. We don't need to put seniors through another failed experiment to prove this."
Despite mounting pressure from advocacy groups and members of Congress—including more than 50 House Democrats led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.)—the Biden administration has not yet provided any signal that it intends to stop the DC pilot.
As Buzzfeedreported last week, the administration's "current plan is to run the program through the end of Biden's term, potentially allowing a future president to expand its scope and further erode Medicare, the pillar of public healthcare in America."
While the Biden administration paused the most extreme form of Direct Contracting—known as the Geographic (GEO) Model—last March, it has let the rest of the pilot program move forward as planned despite internal questions over its legality.
One unnamed Senate Democratic aid told Buzzfeed that "because companies had already spent a substantial amount of money preparing for the program, his administration would have faced fierce industry backlash if they shut it down."
In her opening statement at Wednesday's hearing, Warren argued that the federal government needs "to make changes to Medicare."
"But not the cuts and privatization that my Republican colleagues have sought in past efforts to so-called 'reform' Medicare. No," Warren continued. "Instead of undermining the system and the benefits that we deliver, we need to crack down on greedy drug manufacturers, on private insurers, and on private equity firms."
"The Medicare system is hemorrhaging money on scams and frauds," said the Massachusetts Democrat. "It is critical that we stop the flow, and, if we do, the system will have more than enough money to operate at its current level and increase coverage."