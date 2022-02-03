Leader of Islamic State killed by US forces, Biden says
Men carry the body of a child who was killed in a raid by the US-led International Coalition in the town of Atmeh. At least 13 people, including four children, were killed in the counterterrorism operation mounted early Thursday by US special forces. Anas Alkharboutli/dpa
Men carry the body of a child who was killed in a raid by the US-led International Coalition in the town of Atmeh. At least 13 people, including four children, were killed in the counterterrorism operation mounted early Thursday by US special forces. Anas Alkharboutli/dpa

President Joe Biden says that US military forces in north-western Syria have killed Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group.

"US military forces in north west Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies," Biden said in a statement, adding that no soldiers had been harmed during the operation.

Little is publicly known about al-Qurashi, who has led the extremist group since the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who killed himself in 2019 as US special forces were closing in on him.

A man inspects the damage in a house following a raid by the US-led International Coalition in the town of Atmeh. At least 13 people, including four children, were killed in the counterterrorism operation mounted early Thursday by US special forces. Anas Alkharboutli/dpa