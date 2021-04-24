Ohio sports bar demanded NBA expel LeBron James -- and received brutal backlash on social media
LeBron James (Ezra Shaw:AFP)

A Cincinnati-area sports bar owner has attracted national attention for announcing that his establishment will no longer air NBA games until L.A. Lakers star LeBron James — an Ohio native and an outspoken activist for civil and voting rights — is expelled from the league.

"If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don't come to Linnie's Pub," Jay Linneman, owner of Cincinnati's Linne's Pub, wrote on Facebook, The Washington Examiner reported. "We will not air them until Lebron James has been expelled from the NBA."


Linneman's attack on James earned him harsh criticism from commenters on social media.