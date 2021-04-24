Ohio sports bar demanded NBA expel LeBron James -- and received brutal backlash on social media

LeBron James (Ezra Shaw:AFP)
A Cincinnati-area sports bar owner has attracted national attention for announcing that his establishment will no longer air NBA games until L.A. Lakers star LeBron James — an Ohio native and an outspoken activist for civil and voting rights — is expelled from the league."If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don't come to Linnie's Pub," Jay Linneman, owner of Cincinnati's Linne's Pub, wrote on Facebook, The Washington Examiner reported. "We will not air them until Lebron James has been expelled from the NBA."
Linneman's attack on James earned him harsh criticism from commenters on social media.
@MSN LeBron should buy that bar, rename it LeBar, have all employees wear Cavs LeBron jerseys, and go Buffalo Wild… https://t.co/A82QS15MrR— Mr. R (@Mr. R)1619288312.0
@MSN LOL they’re really mad at him for saying police who murder people should be brought to justice?— zeph (@zeph)1619287721.0
@MSN Dudes do this petty shit acting like it hurts LeBron lmao, this doesn’t affect him in any way 😂— LAvsEverybody (35-24) (@LAvsEverybody (35-24))1619284958.0
@MSN Lebron opened a school in Ohio and a guy who open a bar in Ohio has the audacity, please stop playing!— ItsJusDifferent (@ItsJusDifferent)1619281809.0
@MSN Their Yelp page. https://t.co/qjwrmvGnml— Wear a maskhausen! (@Wear a maskhausen!)1619287038.0
@MSN I hope LeBron builds a super bar across the street from his...— Rob T (@Rob T)1619282016.0
@MSN Also I’m trying to figure out if this former bar owner is letting people into their establishment that support… https://t.co/qF6PIHcP5M— Imani Butler (@Imani Butler)1619288290.0
@MSN Well I guess another bars going to close in Ohio.— Tom Hutson (@Tom Hutson)1619229140.0
@MSN Say you’re racist without saying you’re racist— Kev (@Kev)1619288420.0