Former House Speaker Lee Chatfield's top political and legislative staffers were raided by Michigan State Police on Tuesday morning, according to The Detroit News .

The state police cited an "ongoing investigation" by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel that resulted in Rob and Anne Minard's house being raided.

"There is no further information to disclose at this time," the state police said.



The report explained that the Minard's former boss, then-Republican Speaker Lee Chatfield, was accused by his sister-in-law of sexually abusing her beginning when she was 15 years old. Chatfield has denied the allegations.

There's also the matter of Chatfield's staff raking in cash for political projects while also working for the state government.

Mr. Minard, who lists himself as a lobbyist on LinkedIn, reportedly worked with his wife to craft a lucrative operation in which they offered political consulting while working in the state offices. A 2020 report from the Michigan Campaign Finance Network cited over $1.1 million in consulting fees the couple have made in addition to their over $100,000 state salaries. There are no campaign finance rules or ethics rules regulating political staff in Michigan.

The couple's company, Victor Strategies, is also at the same address as a nonprofit "social welfare" organization that The Detroit News says is tied to Chatfield named the Peninsula Fund.

It's unclear which of these issues are part of the raid.

Read the full report at The Detroit News.