New Yorkers shout down Lee Zeldin for role on Jan. 6: 'Why did you try to overturn the 2020 election?'

Protesters in New York City shouted down Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) over his attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

The disruption occurred during a Wednesday event for Zeldin's campaign for New York governor. The candidate called a press conference to announce that he had selected New York City Police Department Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito as his preferred choice for lieutenant governor.

The press conference, which was held on a Manhattan street corner, was flanked by protesters who held signs suggesting Zeldin should not be allowed to serve as governor because he refused to certify the 2020 election for President Joe Biden.

One reporter noted that many of Zeldin's supporters do not believe that Biden won the 2020 election. But the candidate refused to address the issue.

"Are those supporters' beliefs something that you back?" she asked.

"Listen, I think it's extremely important, regardless of whether your candidate comes in first or second that we're always talking about ways to improve election integrity," Zeldin opined.

The candidate admitted that Biden is the president but would not say that the 2020 election was legitimate.

"Do you denounce supporters who say he's in the White House illegally?" the reporter pressed.

"I'm not -- listen, if you want to have a side press conference with others, that's fine," Zeldin said.

"They're your supporters," the reporter pointed out.

"Are you asking me for my opinion?" Zeldin demanded to know.

"I'm asking whether you endorsed the opinion," the reporter explained.

"I've answered your question," Zeldin replied, cutting off the reporter.

"Why did you try to overturn the 2020 election?" a protester could be heard shouting. "Answer the question! Why did you try to overturn the 2020 election?"

Zeldin ignored the outburst but faced another reporter who wanted answers about his role on Jan. 6.

"That's what this campaign is about! Focusing on issues that matter most to New Yorkers," the candidate said.

Watch the video below.





WATCH NEXT: Donald Trump Jr. served with lawsuit for witness intimidation of Alexander Vindman