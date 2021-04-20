Legal experts on Derek Chauvin conviction: 'You can tell by his eyes that he can’t believe what just happened'

On Tuesday, after less than a day of deliberations, the jury in Hennepin County, Minnesota handed down multiple guilty verdicts against former Officer Derek Chauvin, convicting him of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd — and guaranteeing a harsh prison sentence.

In response to the verdict, many legal experts swiftly weighed in on social media. Some of them noted that Chauvin himself appeared shocked he had not gotten away with it, while others noted that this is only one step on a long road to national healing and reform of criminal justice and race relations in the United States.




































