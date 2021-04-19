Legal experts explain the Derek Chauvin prosecution closing arguments
George Floyd and Derek Chauvin (screengrabs)

The prosecution began their closing arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial Monday, prompting legal experts to summarize and explain why it's ok to believe the police and still vote to convict.

"You can believe your eyes that it's a homicide," prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell explained in opening statements.

In the closing arguments, he walked through all of the people encouraging Chauvin to stop, including his own colleagues, who could be overheard on bodycam video asking if they should roll George Floyd on his side.

Chauvin pleaded not guilty to three charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.

See the comments from legal experts responding to the closing argument and including info below: