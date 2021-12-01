Legal experts fear conservative Supreme Court justices are ready to take away women's rights

As the Supreme Court hears an important reproductive rights case, legal experts lined up to criticize some of the questions and arguments in the right's efforts to end medical abortions in the United States.

Among the arguments facing criticism were that women are doing well enough and that they can simply offer children up for adoption, as an alternative to abortion.

Adoptions would require women the undue burden to pay $30,000 for an uncomplicated vaginal birth to $50,000 for a C-section, the possibility of death and health dangers, medical leave, and whatever costs incurred from being forced to carry and deliver the child.

The lawyers and legal scholars believe that Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

