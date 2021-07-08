Legal experts shame Alan Dershowitz for justifying Trump's social media lawsuit

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he was starting a class action lawsuit against Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for violating his First Amendment rights.
As BuzzFeed legal reporter Zoe Tillman explained, Trump's lawsuit essentially mashes several other arguments together that have already been decided in other courts, including the Supreme Court.
One thing that non-lawyers likely understand, agreeing to a "terms of service" means that you agree to a slate of things that make it difficult for anyone to sue a company. For example, Reuters justice reporter Brad Heath explained that the terms of service requires that if there are any lawsuits that it be filed in California.
But it was Dershowitz that got the majority of the mockery, with people saying that as a Harvard Law professor and expert in constitutional law, he should know better.
At one point, Dershowitz even noted that this lawsuit is a big and important one, characterizing it as "the most important First Amendment lawsuit in the 21st century."
Reuters legal affairs reporter Jan Wolfe asked why then Trump couldn't find any well-known First Amendment lawyers to represent him. Another question could be why Dershowitz himself didn't volunteer for the job if he believes it's so important.
See the video of Dershowitz and comments from experts below:
How low can a former law professor sink? To call a bogus lawsuit based on a fake version of the First Amendment an… https://t.co/70XK3cccLx— Laurence Tribe (@Laurence Tribe) 1625710280.0
Tomorrow I’m suing Fox News for not having me on every day, and the NY Times for not publishing my OpEds, because F… https://t.co/kDNdF9TVsj— Ted Lieu (@Ted Lieu) 1625712339.0
Constitutional law professor here. It’s not a First Amendment case. And Dershowitz, delusional though he is, know… https://t.co/xGU7gDSm2Z— Miranda Yaver, PhD (@Miranda Yaver, PhD) 1625707708.0
Ah, so *that's* why Harvard had Dershowitz teach us Criminal Law rather than Constitutional Law https://t.co/XFDEsOfTlf— Seth Abramson (@Seth Abramson) 1625710783.0
They must have volumes of dirt on Dershowitz to make him embarrass himself like this. https://t.co/dXKh7jJh5F— James DeSarno (@James DeSarno) 1625707920.0
Dershowitz is a douche. He knows the first amendment applies only to the government and not the private sector. H… https://t.co/RKKXtTFzJ6— The True American (@The True American) 1625707671.0
Forcing a private company to let you tweet isn’t constitutionally protected https://t.co/90olO15k0U— Molly Jong-Fast (@Molly Jong-Fast) 1625708164.0
My bet is on the First Amendment smacking Dershowitz down. https://t.co/4XGwhE6d01— Ken Fager (@Ken Fager) 1625708790.0
Then why couldn't Trump find any well-known First Amendment lawyers to represent him? https://t.co/tV5NgiX3Ld— Jan Wolfe (@Jan Wolfe) 1625708740.0