Legal experts shame Alan Dershowitz for justifying Trump's social media lawsuit

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he was starting a class action lawsuit against Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for violating his First Amendment rights.

As BuzzFeed legal reporter Zoe Tillman explained, Trump's lawsuit essentially mashes several other arguments together that have already been decided in other courts, including the Supreme Court.

One thing that non-lawyers likely understand, agreeing to a "terms of service" means that you agree to a slate of things that make it difficult for anyone to sue a company. For example, Reuters justice reporter Brad Heath explained that the terms of service requires that if there are any lawsuits that it be filed in California.

But it was Dershowitz that got the majority of the mockery, with people saying that as a Harvard Law professor and expert in constitutional law, he should know better.

At one point, Dershowitz even noted that this lawsuit is a big and important one, characterizing it as "the most important First Amendment lawsuit in the 21st century."

Reuters legal affairs reporter Jan Wolfe asked why then Trump couldn't find any well-known First Amendment lawyers to represent him. Another question could be why Dershowitz himself didn't volunteer for the job if he believes it's so important.

