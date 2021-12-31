Legendary actress Betty White dead at 99 — just weeks before her 100th birthday: report
Betty White in 'old-school' airline safety video [YouTube]

On Friday, famed actress and comedian Betty White was reported dead by TMZ, at age 99 — just a few weeks short of her 100th birthday on January 17th.

According to the report, she passed away peacefully in her home.

"A trailblazer and pioneer in media, Betty had the longest running career for any woman in TV prior to her death — starring in multiple shows over the past 8 decades, starting way back in 1939," noted TMZ. "Betty is perhaps most famous for her lead role as Rose Nylund in 'The Golden Girls,' which ran from 1985 to 1992. She'd been in TONS of other big hits throughout her life though."

