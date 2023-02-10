Legislature votes to give DeSantis authority to relocate migrants anywhere in the US
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Republicans in the Legislature on Friday gave final approval to the expansion of a secretive immigration program that will authorize Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to relocate migrants anywhere in the country in whichever way it “sees fit.” The proposed legislation, which DeSantis is expected to sign into law, will set aside $10 million for the Division of Emergency Management to spend in the fiscal year ending June 30. The agency can set its own rules for the new migrant relocation effort entitled, “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program.” Republican lawmakers ack...