Black man's conviction tossed after judge said he 'looks like a criminal to me'

A drug conviction was overturned after a Detroit judge said before the trial that the defendant, a Black man, "looks like a criminal to me, Reuters reported.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Murphy was removed from the case of Leron Liggins by the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday. It ruled Murphy should have recused himself after making the comments.

"We are highly concerned by this remark, especially when directed toward Liggins, an African American man," U.S. Circuit Judge Eric Clay wrote. "Even if one were to assume a lack of racial bias on the part of the district judge, the remark nevertheless raises the specter of such bias."

Liggins had been sentenced to more than a year in prison.

Murphy had apologized for the remark, but refused to remove himself from the case, saying "just because I got mad does not mean I'm biased."

Liggins' attorney said the ruling sends an important message.

"No matter who you are, no matter what you look like, victims and defendants alike you should be treated with dignity, respect, and, above all, complete even-handed fairness," attorney Wade Fink said.

Liggins had been convicted for heroin distribution.

The remarks were made at hearing which took place in January of 2020 when Murphy became irritated that Liggins had changed his mind about pleading guilty, saying he was "tired of this defendant," who was giving him the "runaround."

"What do you want me to do?" Murphy asked Liggins' lawyer. "This guy looks like a criminal to me. This is what criminals do. This isn’t what innocent people, who want a fair trial do."