Lesbian couple killed and dismembered while visiting border city in Mexico

A lesbian couple who was visiting the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez were murdered and their bodies were dismembered and spread along the streets mile apart from each other in separate garbage bags, The Daily Mail reports.

Nohemí Medina Martínez and Yulizsa Ramírez, both 28, of El Paso, Texas, were tortured and shot before they were dismembered, according to reports.

According to Mexican newspaper El Diario, the two were visiting family when they were last seen Saturday. They were both Mexican citizens but lived in Texas. They were mothers to three children.

While there's speculation that the murders could fall under the definition of a hate crime, Ciudad Juárez district attorney Jesús Carrasco says the majority of the homicides in the city are committed by drug gangs like "Los Mexicles," "Doble A," "Los Aztecas" and "La Nueva Empresa."

"We don't see the big cartels as active or active in the city, but we do see the gangs," Carrasco said, as quoted by online news outlet La Verdad Juárez. "We do see these groups or small cells that separated from the gangs, that generated new groups and there could be a series of conditions between them that could be generating these intentional deaths."