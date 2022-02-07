GOP governors land huge contribution from disgraced associate of Jeffrey Epstein: report

The Republican Governor's Association has banked a large contribution from a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein, Politico reported Monday.

"Victoria's Secret former owner Leslie Wexner, who stepped down as chair and CEO from parent company L Brands two years ago after his close ties to Jeffrey Epstein came under scrutiny, gave $250,000 last month to the Republican Governors Association (RGA), according to three sources with knowledge of the donation. It was Wexner’s first six-figure political contribution since 2018, when he also contributed $250,000 to the RGA," Politico reported.

The RGA is currently chaired by Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ). Both the RGA and a spokesperson for Wexner declined to comment.

"Wexner’s political donations receded sharply after his close association with Epstein drew scrutiny in 2019," Politico reported. "The New York Times reported in 2020 that three L Brands executives alerted Wexner in the 1990s that Epstein was using his relationship with him to pose as a model scout for Victoria’s Secret to lure young women to be sexual assaulted. Maria Farmer has alleged Epstein assaulted her on Wexner’s Ohio compound in 1996, where she said she was held against her wishes for 12 hours while she waited for her father to arrive."

READ: 'Trump may have shot himself in the foot' and 'handed prosecutors another gift' at Texas rally

In 2018, Wexner said he was leaving the GOP, but continued to donate to Republican candidates, including Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH), Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), and Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH).

"Wexner, the wealthiest Republican donor in Ohio with a reported net worth of $5.8 billion, has donated more than $3.5 million to federal candidates and party committees since 1980, according to federal election records," Politico reported.