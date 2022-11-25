USMNT holds lethargic England to 0-0 draw at World Cup

A lacklustre England were held to a 0-0 draw by the United States in their World Cup Group B encounter.

The Three Lions, famously beaten by the US at the 1950 World Cup, could have been the first team through to the Qatar last 16 with a win but instead will be happy to come away with a draw given the chances.

England were unchanged from the 6-2 thrashing of Iran in their opening game, with Harry Kane fit after a foot problem, but they were strangely ponderous from the off against the Americans.

The US were bolder than in the 1-1 draw with Wales and had much the better chances in the first half. Haji Wright, the only new name in the starting line-up, headed wide before Weston McKennie fired over and Christian Pulisic struck the bar.

Kane had one early effort blocked and Mason Mount had England's best first-half chance saved. The Three Lions had more possession after the break but created very little as Qatar saw its fifth 0-0 draw already, with the entire tournament record not far away at seven.

Iran earlier revived their last 16 hopes with a late 2-0 win over a weary Wales. Qualification from the group now goes to the last round of matches on Tuesday when England meet Wales in a battle of Britain and the US face Iran in a game with political implications.

USA's Haji Wright (L) and England's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B soccer match between England and USA at the Al Bayt Stadium. Robert Michael/dpa