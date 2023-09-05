New York attorney general demands Trump be sanctioned for reusing 'frivolous' legal arguments

The New York Attorney General's Office has asked a judge to sanction former President Donald Trump and others for repeatedly using failed legal arguments.

New York Attorney General Letitia James' office proposed that defendants in the financial fraud case against the Trump Organization be fined $10,000 collectively. The judge was also asked to impose a $10,000 fine on defense attorneys.

"The Court rejected these arguments for a second time, noting that they 'were borderline frivolous even the first time defendants made them,' and observed that reading Defendants' brief 'was, to quote the baseball sage Lawrence Peter ('Yogi') Berra, 'Deja vu all over again,'" a court filing from James' office said.

According to James, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron can "impose financial sanctions upon any party or attorney in a civil action or proceeding who engages in frivolous conduct."

The attorney general seeks $250 million from Trump and other defendants for alleged financial fraud. The request for sanction comes just four weeks before the trial is scheduled to begin.