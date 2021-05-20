Fox anchor calls Trump criminal probe 'an affront to justice' in enraged column

On Thursday, Fox News anchor and legal analyst Gregg Jarrett penned a furious column blasting New York Attorney General Letitia James' criminal investigation into the Trump family business as "an affront to justice."
"Whether she will ever issue indictments is an open question and unknown," wrote Jarrett. "What is known is that the New York attorney general is under the mistaken impression that her prosecutorial power is an omnipotent weapon that can be used to selectively punish a political nemesis and to advance her own career in public office. Her malign behavior is an affront to justice because it is so profoundly unethical."
Jarrett's main complaint was that James announced her intention to investigate former President Donald Trump before she was sworn into office — even though Trump had displayed a pattern of suspicious financial activity well known before that point, and even though James actually signed onto Manhattan DA Cy Vance's pre-existing criminal probe rather than open one herself.
"For nearly three years, she has been waging an implacable political and personal vendetta against the 45th president," thundered Jarrett. "In so doing, she has undermined herself, corrupted her high office, and debased the rule of law that was founded on the principle of fundamental fairness. The words "Equal Justice" are not a mere nuisance engraved on the pediment of the Supreme Court. They are a necessity in our constitutional republic. Letitia James is the one who should be investigated for her malicious actions."
Trump has been accused by his former attorney Michael Cohen of manipulating the value of his real estate holdings, inflating his assets in order to get loans from banks and then giving the IRS a lower number to avoid paying taxes.
