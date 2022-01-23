'Let's Go Darwin!' Counter-protesters mock anti-vaxxers at DC 'Defeat the Mandates' rally

Counter-protesters were heard chanting "Let's Go Darwin" at a rally against vaccine mandates in Washington, D.C.

On Sunday, protesters who oppose vaccine mandates gathered at a "Defeat the Mandates" rally that organizers have said "could get out of hand."

Photojournalist Zach Roberts caught counter-protesters on video as they were chanting "Let's Go Darwin," a reference to how Charles Darwin's theory of natural selection could result in the deaths of people who gather without being vaccinated.

According to Roberts, the counter-protesters were eventually asked to move because they were designated to be in different area.

Watch the video below.

Chanting “let’s go Darwin” Small number of counter protesters are being told they can’t protest here as the permit allows for counter protest in a different area. #antimandaterally pic.twitter.com/FBP0x21bnq

— Zach D Roberts - Photojournalist for hire (@zdroberts) January 23, 2022