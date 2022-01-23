'Let's Go Darwin!' Counter-protesters mock anti-vaxxers at DC 'Defeat the Mandates' rally
Zach D. Roberts/Twitter/screen grab

Counter-protesters were heard chanting "Let's Go Darwin" at a rally against vaccine mandates in Washington, D.C.

On Sunday, protesters who oppose vaccine mandates gathered at a "Defeat the Mandates" rally that organizers have said "could get out of hand."

Photojournalist Zach Roberts caught counter-protesters on video as they were chanting "Let's Go Darwin," a reference to how Charles Darwin's theory of natural selection could result in the deaths of people who gather without being vaccinated.

According to Roberts, the counter-protesters were eventually asked to move because they were designated to be in different area.

Watch the video below.

