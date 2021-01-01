'Downtown Lexington is being evacuated': Police block off Kentucky city

Police in Lexington, Kentucky on Thursday blocked off downtown on New Year's Eve.

"Lexington police are asking people to avoid the downtown area of Short and Market St.," WKYT-TV reported Thursday. "We've heard reports of bars downtown being evacuated."

The Lexington Police Department warned people to avoid downtown.

WBKO-TV reporter Kelly Dean reported downtown is being evacuated.

WKYT-TV reporter Robert Thomas posted images from the scene.

WKYT-TV also posted images from the scene.