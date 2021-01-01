'Downtown Lexington is being evacuated': Police block off Kentucky city

Police in Lexington, Kentucky on Thursday blocked off downtown on New Year's Eve.
"Lexington police are asking people to avoid the downtown area of Short and Market St.," WKYT-TV reported Thursday. "We've heard reports of bars downtown being evacuated."
The Lexington Police Department warned people to avoid downtown.
8:45pm - AVOID DOWNTOWN Traffic is shut down and the area of Vine to Third Street and Broadway to Martin Luther K… https://t.co/wfCjsVmWki— Lexington Police (@Lexington Police)1609465623.0
WBKO-TV reporter Kelly Dean reported downtown is being evacuated.
Downtown Lexington is being evacuated. It is unclear why they are doing so. https://t.co/jV1RkEulff— kellydeannews (@kellydeannews)1609467030.0
WKYT-TV reporter Robert Thomas posted images from the scene.
A quiet #NewYearsEve interrupted in downtown Lexington as @lexkypolice close streets because of suspicious activity. https://t.co/umHHa497LW— Robert Thomas WKYT (@Robert Thomas WKYT)1609467352.0
WKYT-TV also posted images from the scene.
Here's video from downtown Lexington as police work to evacuate several blocks. This is the note from LPD: 8:45pm -… https://t.co/L0KoqDi8qK— WKYT (@WKYT)1609466794.0