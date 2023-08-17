Liberal Fox News co-host destroys conservatives’ claims the right holds the majority opinion on culture war issues

Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov, the lone liberal on the the right-wing cable channel's very popular afternoon show "The Five," destroyed her conservative co-hosts' talking points on a wide variety of culture war issues.

Behind a chyron of "Tyranny of the Minority" – related to remark made by Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy – Tarlov on Wednesday fed facts to the conservatives who tried to claim the majority of Americans oppose the right to choose an abortion, and the majority of Americans do not support transgender people.

"On the trans issue, for instance," Tarlov offered, "our own Fox polling shows that 57% of Americans think that trans kids and their families being the target of political attacks, as in these anti-trans bills, is a major problem."

"When you look at the actual numbers of kids that are, for instance, they have gender dysphoria, and they're getting top surgery. How many kids do you think got top surgery last year?" she asked, not receiving a response from any of her co-hosts.

"Under 300," answered Tarlov, who "holds two Master’s degrees in political science and public policy, as well as a Ph.D. in Government from the London School of Economics and Political Science," according to Variety.

"Then think about an issue that's really important to Democrats –" she suggested, trying to continue before co-host Greg Gutfeld interjected, asking: "Children?"

"Minors," she responded, referring to the question of top surgery.

"That's an atrocity," Gutfeld declared. "But continue," he added, laughing.

"But over 5800 kids were victims of gun violence, for instance," Tarlov pointed out. "I don't hear Republicans talking about that. Tyranny of the minority –" she again tried to continue before Gutfeld interrupted.

"Oh, what a false comparison," he snarked.

"It absolutely isn't," responded Tarlov. "It's a priority on the right to talk about trans issues, a priority on the left to talk about gun violence. Which affects more people?" she asked.

"Abortion is another instance of the tyranny of the minority," Tarlov continued. "I get it, federalism – you send it back to the states where a group of elected officials have decided, for instance, in like Texas, Louisiana, that women should not be able to get abortions after six weeks. We have women that are bleeding out, going into sepsis. In Louisiana, a woman was forced to carry a baby that had no skull."

Gutfeld, apparently outraged, screamed, "What does this have to do with this topic?"

"What are you talking about?" she replied. "This is, he says tyranny of the minority."

"But that had to do with LGBTQ," Jeanine Pirro interjected, "not with all of your favorite issues."

"He's running to be president of the United States of America," Tarlov argued.

"But that's not what we're talking about, we're talking about – I asked you specifically about pronouns," Pirro complained.

"And I said he was wrong to act as if the GOP is the party of the majority opinion – they are not. They're taking minority positions and running with them," Tarlov explained.

An agitated Gutfeld again interjected, "Pro-life isn't a minority position."

"It is, actually," she replied.

"What, are you gonna talk about the fact that it's like 48%," Gutfeld, hands raised, again snarked.

"No, I'm going to talk about the 69% – it's the highest it's ever been recorded – that now support abortion at least through the first trimester," she replied. "And what's happening then in Ohio and Kansas and Kentucky."

"What's the Democrat stance on abortion?" Gutfeld asked.

"That it's between a woman and her doctor to make those decisions," she said.

"No, what's the what's the cut off?" Gutfeld asked. "Is that what you call that tyranny of minority as well?"

Frustrated, Gutfeld added, "I think the logic here is that you're slicing these issues –"

"Are you talking about, 'we want to kill live babies'?" Tarlov asked, referring to conservative talking points.

"I didn't say that," Gutfeld replied.

"I'm just pointing out that this isn't actually the right argument, but go ahead," he offered, before Pirro took over and said, "I'd like to get back to the issue."

Watch below or at this link.