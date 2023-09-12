By Ayman Werfali and Ahmed Elumami DERNA, Libya (Reuters) -More than 2,000 people were killed and at least 10,000 were missing in Libya in floods caused by a huge Mediterranean storm that burst dams, swept away buildings and wiped out as much as a quarter of the eastern coastal city of Derna. Officials expected the death toll to rise further after Storm Daniel barrelled across the Mediterranean into a country divided and crumbling after more than a decade of conflict. In Derna, a city of around 125,000 inhabitants, Reuters journalists saw wrecked neighbourhoods, their buildings washed out and ...
Libya floods wipe out quarter of city, death toll passes 2,000
September 12, 2023, 3:19 PM ET