‘Like a slob’: Trump blasts FBI for photo of top secret documents on floor – ‘they put them there in a messy fashion’

A furious Donald Trump was able to get time on the far-right wing streaming media outlet Real America’s Voice to express his outrage about a widely-circulated Dept. of Justice photo that shows numerous Top Secret documents spread on the carpet in his Mar-a-Lago office, because they were “messy” and led some people, he worried, to think he is a “slob.”

The photo, similar to ones many law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and national level take to show proof of illegal contraband, even included a large ruler at the bottom to help authenticate the contents of the items in the photo.

Trump, who is believed to be under four separate criminal investigations, including this one for violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice, seemed unconcerned with the fact that he apparently unlawfully removed, retained, and refused to return confidential and Top Secret documents, and other federal government property, possibly putting at risk some of America’s most closely-guarded national defense and security secrets, and the people who risked their lives to obtain some of that information.

“A lot of people think that when you walk into my office, I have confidential documents or whatever it may be – all declassified – but I have confidential documents spread out all over my floor,” Trump whined.



"And, like a slob, like I’m sitting there reading these documents all day long or somebody else would be,” he said, apparently attempting to ensure he sis not further implicate himself in illegal acts.

“It’s so it’s so dishonest when you look at it. And so people were concerned because they said, ‘Gee, you know, that’s a strange scene.’ You look at the floor and you see documents, right? They have cover sheets of documents. No, they put them there, John, and they put them there in a messy fashion. And then they took a picture, and they released it to the public. And this is what we’re dealing with with these people.”

Listen below: