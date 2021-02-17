Likely new head of Tokyo 2020 is ex-Olympian, minister for women's rights

By Elaine Lies TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto emerged as a candidate to lead the Tokyo Olympics organising committee, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday, after ex-prime minister Yoshiro Mori resigned from the post over sexist remarks. [L4N2KN1PC] Born days before Japan hosted the Summer Olympics in 1964, Hashimoto's parents named her after the Olympic flame. She has lived up to that name by taking part in seven Olympics, both winter and summer Games and in two sports. A 56-year-old ruling party lawmaker, Hashimoto has served as the Olympics minister, doubling a...