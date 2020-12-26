Trump-loving lawyer unleashes bizarre conspiracy attack on Justice John Roberts, Mike Pence and Mark Meadows

One of President Donald Trump's friends and legal allies is spending Christmas evening spreading conspiracy theories about Chief Justice John Roberts.

Taking to Twitter Friday evening, Lin Wood demanded to know why Roberts had a black eye in a photo from June when Roberts revealed he fell at his country club, which resulted in the cut above his eye, which caused bruising.

"Would you trust this man with your life, your freedom, your son or your daughter? Would you want to have a beer with him & talk baseball? Not me. Not on all counts. Chief Justice Roberts needs to resign. NOW," he tweeted.

Then he went off about pedophilia, a frequent discussion topic among conservatives and those involved in the right-wing conspiracy group QAnon.

"Cour country has been asleep. Wake up! Covid-19 was planned attack on our country - a PLANDEMIC. Real PANDEMICS are: (1) COMMUNISM infects leaders of both parties. (2) PEDOPHILIA infects high officials, politicians, business leaders & celebrities. (3) Child sex TRAFFICKING," Wood continued.

"And this is just the TIP of the iceberg. We The People now demand TRUTH. We The People now demand ACCOUNTABILITY for wrongdoing. This is OUR country. It is time for American Patriots to prepare to take it back from the criminals & perverts who threaten our freedom. It is time to shine red hot light of truth on Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Stephen Breyer, Joe Biden, Obama, Clintons, Bill Gates, VP Mike Pence, Mark Meadows, Pat Cippoloni, Bush 41 & 43, George Soros, Cocaine Mitch, etc. Man, where is Jeffrey Epstein when you need him?" he closed by asking.

Bush 41, George H.W. Bush died in 2018.

Wood didn't explain why these people were part of the conspiracy and what exactly the conspiracy was, it was mere innuendo and nonsequiturs.

See a screen capture of the tweets below:



