'Please come': Lin Wood struggles to find 'good character' witnesses for disciplinary hearing

A group chaired by pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood is struggling to find people to attest to the lawyer's "good character" ahead of a disciplinary hearing stemming from his false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

On Sunday, the #Fightback foundation posted a plea for Wood's supporters to appear at a hearing after Georgia's State Bar brought an action against him. Wood was a central figure behind the movement to keep then-President Donald Trump in power following his loss in the 2020 election.

"We would like for all who have known Wood well enough to attest to his good character and reputation to do so. If you are in the area and are willing to provide brief live testimony, we ask that you please come and do so," the notice said. "We also would be grateful for any letters of recommendation attesting to Lin's good character and reputation."

Last year, a federal judge declined to hold Wood in contempt for posting a video recording of a court hearing while trying to overturn the 2020 election.

But another judge ruled against Wood's motion to dismiss the State Bar's complaint in Georgia.

This week's disciplinary hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 AM.