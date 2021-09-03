'Illuminati is real': Lin Wood goes on eye-popping rant about Walmart selling 'fetal tissue parts' food

Notorious right-wing lawyer L. Lin Wood has greatly expanded his conspiracy theories beyond QAnon and Trump's "Big Lie" of election fraud.

In a bizarre new video, Wood rattles off multiple conspiracy theories in less than 40 seconds.

Reuters legal affairs correspondent Jan Wolfe described it as "like conspiracy theory Mad Libs."

"Stop going to Walmart, stop going to Target," Wood instructed. "Stop buying the food that they have been producing for years with fetal tissue parts to kill you!"

"John D. Rockefeller was a devil worshipper, part of the Illuminati," he alleged.

"Do the research, connect the dots, Illuminati is real," Wood claimed.



