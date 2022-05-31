Lin Wood loses appeal to block Georgia bar from seeking mental health exam
Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood. (Fox News screengrab)

A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that attorney Lin Wood cannot sue to stop the Georgia state bar from seeking to have him take a mental health exam.

Reuters first reported that the "Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit affirmed a district court ruling" that rejected Wood's lawsuit against the bar.

The Georgia state bar has requested that Wood take a mental health exam as a part of an investigation into the attorney after he promoted election conspiracy theories and tweeted that then-Vice President Mike Pence should be executed.

In a 20-page order on Tuesday, the panel of judges did not agree with Wood's accusation that the Georgia state bar requested the mental health exam in "bad faith."

"The panel also said Wood will have an opportunity to raise constitutional claims before the Supreme Court of Georgia, and that court had declined a request from Wood to pause the disciplinary proceedings," according to Reuters.

