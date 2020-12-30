Lincoln Project trolls Trump with new TV ad set to air in South Florida -- where he's currently vacationing
Screen grab from the Lincoln Project's latest ad that's set to air in South Florida.

The conservative anti-Trump PAC Lincoln Project is launching an ad campaign in South Florida with the hopes that President Trump, who is currently vacationing in the region, will see them.

According to the Sun Sentinel, the group has bought air time in the West Palm Beach market from Wednesday through Jan. 5. Trump is scheduled to be in the area until Jan. 3.

"A major pillar of The Lincoln Project's 2020 strategy was aiming to torment an audience of one — Trump — through advertising on cable shows he's sure to watch on channels such as Fox News," the Sentinel reports. "That's the aim of the latest effort, which seeks to drive a wedge between Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who will preside over the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress at which the electoral votes making Joe Biden the next president will be counted."

The ad focuses on recent reports that say Vice President Mike Pence is "backing away" from Trumpworld's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"When Mike Pence is backing away from you, you know it's over," the ad states.

Watch the ad below: