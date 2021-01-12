WATCH: Lincoln Project rips Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley in hard-hitting new 'coup' video
Lincoln Project ad. (Screengrab/Twitter.com)

Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) continue to receive harsh criticism for pushing the conspiracy theory of election fraud that has been blamed for the fatal insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

On Tuesday, the Lincoln Project released a new video blasting the two senators, along with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

"This is your coup. This is our siege. This is your insurrection," the ad begins.

"With your support for Donald Trump, you have brought this shame to America," the narrator continues.

"This disgrace is all yours," the ad concludes, after calling out the three Republicans by name.

Watch: