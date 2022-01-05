‘Wake-up call’: Lincoln Project releases first video in series that promises to depict America’s dystopian future if Trump wins

The anti-Republican group The Lincoln Project has released the first video in a new series of ads with the header, "Closer Than You Think," that promises to depict America in 2025 if the Republican Party achieves their anti-democratic, authoritarian goals. The first video was released one day before the anniversary of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.
"Set during dramatized periods in the near future, and delivered in the style of the authoritarian-friendly, right-wing media ecosystem, 'Closer Than You Think' is a grim window into tomorrow," Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson said in a statement.
“This is a sharp wake-up call about the fragility of American democracy and the stakes of national inaction and complacency. We’ve used the style and language of the new far-right media platforms to create a Man In The High Castle alternate future where the Trump movement succeeds in their goal to break American democracy.”
The first video in the “Closer Than You Think” series can be viewed here and below. Subsequent episodes of the series will be released throughout the week.
The Taliban have ordered shop owners in western Afghanistan to cut the heads off mannequins, insisting figures representing the human form violate Islamic law.
A video clip showing men sawing the heads off shop dummies in Herat has gone viral on social media, drawing scorn both inside and outside the country.
Since returning to power in August, the Taliban have increasingly imposed a harsh interpretation of Islamic law and severely curtailed freedoms -- particularly those of women and girls.
While the hardline Islamists have not issued any formal national policy on mannequins -- or other creeping restrictions -- various local authorities are clamping down on what they say are immoral practices.
Aziz Rahman, head of the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat, confirmed the order to AFP on Wednesday.
Some shopkeepers had tried to get around the decapitation order by covering mannequin heads with scarves or bags, but Rahman said that did not go far enough.
"If they just cover the head or hide the entire mannequin, the angel of Allah will not enter their shop or house and bless them," he said.
Several shopkeepers in the city of around 600,000 were angered by the order.
"As you can see, we have cut the heads off," Basheer Ahmed, a garment seller, told AFP, adding each dummy had cost 5,000 afghanis (around $50).
"When there is no mannequin how do you expect us to sell our products? The customer likes it when the garment is draped properly over a mannequin."
After returning to power on August 15 the Taliban promised a softer version of the harsh rule that characterized their first stint in power, from 1996 until 2001, when any artificial representation of the human form was outlawed.
But restrictions have been creeping back including local reports of orders for people to attend prayers five times a day, for men to grow beards, and for Western clothing to be discouraged.
Women, in particular, are feeling the brunt of the new orders, and are slowly being squeezed out of public life.
Most secondary schools for girls are shut, women are barred from government employment apart from select specialized areas, and last week new guidelines stated they cannot undertake long journeys unless accompanied by a male relative.
The Taliban have also stepped up raids on liquor sellers, rounded up drug addicts and banned music.
Their takeover has devastated aid-dependent Afghanistan's economy, with billions of dollars of assets frozen by the United States and international aid largely paused.
However, the UN Security Council last week adopted a US resolution to help humanitarian aid reach desperate Afghans while keeping funds out of the hands of the Taliban government, which has yet to be recognized by any country.
Some of Donald Trump's right-wing allies allegedly asked the Oath Keepers to stand guard for them on Jan. 6, and the militia's founder could deliver damning evidence -- if he's willing to turn on them.
Oath Keepers co-founder Stewart Rhodes had been expected to testify this week before the House select committee, but his interview was postponed for unspecified reasons, and it's not clear whether he will assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination -- and his testimony may be difficult to untangle even if he does speak with the panel, reported The Daily Beast.
"Investigators will have to wade through a sea of conspiracies and anti-government paranoia to mine the facts from Rhodes’ testimony," the website reported. "Compounding that task, in the year since the attack a number of fractures have appeared between different Jan. 6 factions, and the shifting allegiances have given a slew of already unreliable narrators incentive to turn on each other."
Rhodes, who has not been charged in the sprawling case, may attempt to blame the insurrection on Donald Trump allies like Michael Flynn and Roger Stone -- who both have been previously convicted of lying to investigators -- and “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander, who testified last month before the committee, or possibly even rival militia 1st Amendment Praetorian, which has ties to all three men.
“They were directing them, asking them to come provide security,” said Oath Keepers attorney Kellye SoRelle. “All paths lead to Flynn … he’s the one who was the puppet handler for everything. He was moving all the pieces.”
Rhodes has already spoken at least once with federal agents investigating the Oath Keepers' role in the insurrection, but congressional investigators say they are being careful not to coordinate actions with the Department of Justice to avoid the appearance of politicization.
SoRelle says the DOJ already has extensive evidence from Rhodes' cell phone after an hours-long interview in May, when he consented to a search of his device.
The Oath Keepers attorney has also spoken to federal investigators and had her own phone seized in May in a search warrant that referred to a code in U.S. law for “seditious conspiracy," although she does not expect to be charged herself.
One of the nation’s wildest purveyors of Donald Trump’s Big Lie is coming to Missouri for a rally Thursday, but it appears the event is radioactive even in a state the former guy carried by more than 15 points in 2020.
As reported at Raw Story earlier this week, “Frank’s claims of a secret algorithm, along with other myths seeking to undermine President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory, have been widely discredited. But that hasn’t stopped many adherents of the lie from latching on to his work.
“Nor has it stopped Frank from gaining an audience with GOP elected officials from around the country.
JoDonn Cherry, Ashcroft’s spokesman, said in an email to The Independent that he is “not aware of any ‘negotiated deal’ between the secretary and Douglas Frank and there is nothing on his calendar indicating a meeting between the two in the upcoming days.”
The Post-Dispatch reporter that Frank was invited to Jefferson City -- the state capitol -- by Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar.