‘Wake-up call’: Lincoln Project releases first video in series that promises to depict America’s dystopian future if Trump wins

The anti-Republican group The Lincoln Project has released the first video in a new series of ads with the header, "Closer Than You Think," that promises to depict America in 2025 if the Republican Party achieves their anti-democratic, authoritarian goals. The first video was released one day before the anniversary of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

"Set during dramatized periods in the near future, and delivered in the style of the authoritarian-friendly, right-wing media ecosystem, 'Closer Than You Think' is a grim window into tomorrow," Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson said in a statement.

READ MORE: FBI is investigating Lincoln Project co-founder over sexual harassment allegations

“This is a sharp wake-up call about the fragility of American democracy and the stakes of national inaction and complacency. We’ve used the style and language of the new far-right media platforms to create a Man In The High Castle alternate future where the Trump movement succeeds in their goal to break American democracy.”

The first video in the “Closer Than You Think” series can be viewed here and below. Subsequent episodes of the series will be released throughout the week.

Closer Than You Think: Part One youtu.be

SmartNews Video